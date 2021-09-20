Darcey Silva Can't Stop Crying After Learning Georgi Rusev Talked to Her Ex Jesse Meester

A game of man-twin-pulation.
In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of Darcey & Stacey, airing Sept. 20, the Silva twins realize just how far Darcey's fiancé Georgi Rusev will go to allegedly "manipulate" them. And, it's Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj who spills the tea to the sisters.
"I have some news," Stacey starts to tell Darcey. "I got a text from Florian: 'Georgi called Jesse [Meester].'"
Darcey immediately starts to tear up, but tries to put on a brave face. "You know what, I don't need that s--t," she claps back. "What an animal. I feel disgusted. Those guys are f––king disgusting. They're both manipulators, so they can manipulate each other."
And, Darcey wants nothing to do with her "toxic" ex-boyfriend Jesse, who previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her.
Earlier this season, Darcey reached out to Georgi's ex-wife Octavia to learn the truth about the man she promised to marry. Now, Darcey is convinced Georgi spoke with Jesse just to get back at her: "He's doing it in retaliation," she states. "He's deceitful, he's disgusting and he's spiteful. But guess what? I'm going to have the last laugh here."
During a confessional, Darcey opens up about the immense pain Georgi has caused her.
"It's really disheartening to know that my fiancé reached out to someone that hurt me the most in my life," Darcey reveals. "The fact that he reached out to Jesse, the one person that I would never, ever want to stay in contact with—let alone him to be in contact with—is the most hurtful thing that you could ever do. Shame on him."
Stacey decides to call Florian to get more details on what exactly Georgi told him. Florian tries to comfort Darcey, and while she starts to cry, she does flash him a bit of her new pearly whites to deflect from the drama. "Sexy smile," Darcey jokes. "It's nice, right?"
Florian knows just what to say to cheer her up: "I swear to God, you look like Marilyn Monroe."
Watch the full clip above to see for yourself!
Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on TLC.