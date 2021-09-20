Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch the Today Show Team React to a Streaker Crashing Their Live Segment

Today's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were instantly captivated by a naked runner during the first hour of the morning show.

It's way too early for this surprise!

Just when Americans were sipping their first cup of coffee and trying to get out the door, the Today show experienced an unexpected guest on live television. During the 7 a.m. hour on Monday, Sept. 20, Craig Melvin was trying to tease what stories were coming up. There was just one problem: A streaker was on the loose near the studio windows.

"Oh, there was a naked runner," Craig casually shared before Savannah Guthrie spotted him again.

"There he is. There he goes," Savannah shouted on live TV. "Where are your clothes?" As for Hoda Kotb, she delivered a friendly "bye" before adding, "Get your clothes on!"

Before the viewer could see too much, it was time for a commercial break. And ultimately, the moment drew laughs from the crew and viewers watching at home. In fact, the jokes quickly started appearing online with one calling it a major "news flash."

In true Today show fashion, the show must go on! When it was time for 8 a.m., the co-hosts carried on with the top stories and helped launch Hoda's new podcast called Making Space.

For many decades, Today has filmed in Rockefeller Plaza and offered viewers across the country a peak into New York City.

In fact, one of the show's signature features is the Today Plaza where guests can watch the show unfold and even meet some of their favorite anchors outside. This morning's streaker was not a guest of the plaza, but instead just a runner on public streets.

As they always say: Anything can happen on live TV.

Today airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

