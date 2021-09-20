Jennifer Aniston Sends Love to Ex Justin Theroux in Supportive Message

Watch : "Sex and the City" Reboot: Would Justin Theroux Ever Return?

Whoever said exes can't be friends hasn't met Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.



Despite announcing their split in 2018 after nearly three years of marriage, they have been very vocal with their support of each other, and Jennifer's recent post is just the latest example.



On Sept. 19, the Friends star gave a sweet shoutout to her ex and his furry friend on her Instagram Story. "Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people," she captioned a cute snap of Justin alongside his beloved dog, Kuma. "They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday."



Austin Pets Alive is an organization that helps saves pets located in the Austin, Texas, area, and Justin's pup is reportedly a rescue from the Southern state. The Iron Man 2 screenwriter also reposted Jennifer's image of Kuma, adding, "Thank you Jen! [red-heart emoji]."

Earlier this month, the man and man's-best-friend also sent love Jen's way in support of the actress' hair care line, Lolavie.