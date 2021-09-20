Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Inside Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Trip to Houston With Stormi Webster

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 20, 2021 6:32 PMTags
PregnanciesVacationCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCouplesShowsTravis ScottStormi WebsterNBCU
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings With Baby No. 2

Getting ready to expand the fam! 

Kylie Jenner and her growing baby bump recently jetted off to Travis Scott's hometown of Houston, Texas to visit with Scott's family ahead of welcoming baby no. 2. The couple, along with three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, spent the past weekend in Houston, visiting the local city zoo and enjoying quality time together. 

A source exclusively told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum "wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news with Travis' family" after publicly announcing they were expecting again on Sept. 7. 

"Kylie spent the weekend in Houston with Travis and his family," the insider explained. "They brought Stormi to visit and had a lot of family time catching up. They wanted to celebrate the pregnancy news now that it's out in the open and show everyone Kylie's bump."
 
The source continued, "Travis is close with his family and wants for Stormi to grow up being close with them as well. They take trips to Houston several times a year. They spent three nights and four days with the family before heading back to L.A." 
photos
Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style
Kylie and Travis took a trip to Texas over the summer in May 20, celebrating Labor Day weekend in the Lone Star state.
 
Kylie even shared an Instagram Story while driving on vacay, writing, "Baby's getting big" on Sept. 20. 

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3
Exclusive

Angela Bassett Brings Wow Factor to 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

Soon-to-be father of two Travis recently gushed about parenthood. "[Stormi] is so fire because she goes to sleep now," Travis explained in a Sept. 13 cover story with CR Men. "We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], more like self-discipline."

As an E! News insider previously explained, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Astroworld rapper are "completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family" with a second baby. "Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them." 

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3
Exclusive

Angela Bassett Brings Wow Factor to 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

4

Gabby Petito's Family Shares Messages After Her Body Is Believed Found

5

The Real's Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Jeezy

Latest News

Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Reveals Tropical Wedding Details

Jennifer Aniston Sends Love to Ex Justin Theroux in Supportive Message

Exclusive

Ordinary Joe Stars Dish on Acting in 3 Parallel Timelines

Exclusive

Inside Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Stormi's Trip to Houston

Facts About New Girl That Will Leave You Wistful For the Loft

Flip or Flop's Christina Haack Is Engaged to Joshua Hall

Go Inside the Star-Studded 2021 Emmys After-Parties