Go Inside the Star-Studded 2021 Emmys After-Parties

What comes after TV's biggest night? Why, the sequel, of course.

After the 2021 Emmys wrapped at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, its star-studded attendees headed over to the after-parties—and some casts had more reason to celebrate than others.

Earlier in the night, The Crown dominated the dramas with 11 awards, The Queen's Gambit led the limited series with another 11 and Ted Lasso came out on top among the comedies with seven. All three shows also won the main prize in their respective categories.

Just like on the red carpet, the celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the after-parties with multiple wardrobe changes. The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy, for instance, slipped out of her gorgeous Dior gown and into a stylish two-piece silk set, and Insecure's Issa Rae switched out of her shimmery, see-through Aliétte attire and into another dazzling dress.

Want a peek inside the Emmys after-parties?