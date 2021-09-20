Ryan Dorsey Honors His and Naya Rivera's "Sweet" Son Josey on His 6th Birthday

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's little one is already 6 years old.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, the late actress' ex took to Instagram to share photos of their son, Josey Dorsey, from his birthday celebration over the weekend. In the first pic, Josey—whose birthday was on Sept. 17—is seen adorably holding up six of his fingers in celebration. Other photos from the Batman-themed party included him taking a swing at a bat-signal piñata and having fun alongside "Batman" himself live in action at the festivities.
"Two thousand, one hundred ninety+ days old," Ryan captioned the series of sweet photos. "My sweet, smart, spectacular boy, every day is a gift. I love you more every day and am so proud to call you my son."
It's been a summer of milestones for little Josey, considering his birthday comes almost three months after he celebrated graduating from pre-kindergarten. "Fresh outta Pre-K boy!," Ryan captioned an Instagram photo of the father-son duo in mid-June, adding, "Next Up Kindergarten! #summertime #proudDad."
Josey—who has since started kindergarten, as Ryan shared a few weeks ago—has lived with his dad for almost a year following his mom's tragic passing. In July 2020, Naya drowned during a boating trip with her son on California's Lake Piru. At the time of her passing, the actress was 33.
This past summer, following the first anniversary of the devastating accident, Ryan paid tribute to the late star with touching words about their son in a post on July 24.
"Today…A year ago we laid you to rest," he wrote. "I still can't believe it…Our boy has grown so much. He's such an explorer, so inquisitive. He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling."
"He's such a resilient strong kid," he continued. "He misses you but knows he'll see you again, and the invisible string is something that's helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we'll never understand cut short…too soon."