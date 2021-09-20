Ryan Dorsey Honors His and Naya Rivera's "Sweet" Son Josey on His 6th Birthday

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's little one is already 6 years old.



On Sunday, Sept. 19, the late actress' ex took to Instagram to share photos of their son, Josey Dorsey, from his birthday celebration over the weekend. In the first pic, Josey—whose birthday was on Sept. 17—is seen adorably holding up six of his fingers in celebration. Other photos from the Batman-themed party included him taking a swing at a bat-signal piñata and having fun alongside "Batman" himself live in action at the festivities.



"Two thousand, one hundred ninety+ days old," Ryan captioned the series of sweet photos. "My sweet, smart, spectacular boy, every day is a gift. I love you more every day and am so proud to call you my son."



It's been a summer of milestones for little Josey, considering his birthday comes almost three months after he celebrated graduating from pre-kindergarten. "Fresh outta Pre-K boy!," Ryan captioned an Instagram photo of the father-son duo in mid-June, adding, "Next Up Kindergarten! #summertime #proudDad."