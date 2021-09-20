Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

We Can't Look Away From This Dr. Mercy Patient's "Bowling Ball"-Sized Growth

TLC's new dermatology reality series Dr. Mercy premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22, but a sneak peek at Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo's jaw-dropping case already has our stomachs turning. Watch now.

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 20, 2021 5:34 PMTags
ExclusivesTLCPlastic Surgery
Watch: "Dr. Mercy" Takes on Her BIGGEST Lipoma

Have mercy for the man who needs to get this off his chest. 

In an exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere of TLC's newest medical series Dr. Mercy, airing Sept. 22, patient Price seeks surgery to remove a massive lipoma from his ribcage. Thankfully, Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo is ready to take on the record-setting case. 

The Chicago-based dermatologist examines Price, who has a bell-shaped, tumor-like growth hanging from his torso. "I saw the most massive and giant lipoma I've ever encountered," Dr. Mercy states. "It feels like a bowling ball, actually. It feels very soft. It feels like there's water in it. It's firm and soft at the same time." 

Price explains that it only hurts when Dr. Mercy squeezes on the growth during the exam. He's suffered from the lipoma for 20 years, "like carrying a baby on the side," he jokes. Now, it's time to severe ties. 

photos
Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

Dr. Mercy operates on the 19-pound growth to see what it's made of. "When I'm removing a lipoma this large, I have to be careful to not get into structures I should not even be close to," Dr. Mercy says in a confessional, citing worries of impairing Price's muscles.

TLC

Turns out that lipoma has "multiple layers to it" and is contained in a capsule. How will Dr. Mercy be able to remove something this large? 

Watch the clip to find out!

Dr. Mercy premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on TLC and Discovery+.

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3
Exclusive

Angela Bassett Brings Wow Factor to 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

4

Gabby Petito's Family Shares Messages After Her Body Is Believed Found

5

The Real's Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Jeezy

Latest News

Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Reveals Tropical Wedding Details

Jennifer Aniston Sends Love to Ex Justin Theroux in Supportive Message

Exclusive

Ordinary Joe Stars Dish on Acting in 3 Parallel Timelines

Exclusive

Inside Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Stormi's Trip to Houston

Facts About New Girl That Will Leave You Wistful For the Loft

Flip or Flop's Christina Haack Is Engaged to Joshua Hall

Go Inside the Star-Studded 2021 Emmys After-Parties