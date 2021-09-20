We Can't Look Away From This Dr. Mercy Patient's "Bowling Ball"-Sized Growth

Watch : "Dr. Mercy" Takes on Her BIGGEST Lipoma

Have mercy for the man who needs to get this off his chest.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere of TLC's newest medical series Dr. Mercy, airing Sept. 22, patient Price seeks surgery to remove a massive lipoma from his ribcage. Thankfully, Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo is ready to take on the record-setting case.

The Chicago-based dermatologist examines Price, who has a bell-shaped, tumor-like growth hanging from his torso. "I saw the most massive and giant lipoma I've ever encountered," Dr. Mercy states. "It feels like a bowling ball, actually. It feels very soft. It feels like there's water in it. It's firm and soft at the same time."

Price explains that it only hurts when Dr. Mercy squeezes on the growth during the exam. He's suffered from the lipoma for 20 years, "like carrying a baby on the side," he jokes. Now, it's time to severe ties.