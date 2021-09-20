We're Praying For This Dr. Mercy Patient With an Insanely Huge & Record-Breaking 19-Pound Growth

Have mercy for the man who needs to get this off his chest.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere of TLC's newest medical series Dr. Mercy, airing Sept. 22, patient Price seeks surgery to remove a massive lipoma from his ribcage. Thankfully, Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo is ready to take on the record-setting case.
The Chicago-based dermatologist examines Price, who has a bell-shaped, tumor-like growth hanging from his torso. "I saw the most massive and giant lipoma I've ever encountered," Dr. Mercy states. "It feels like a bowling ball, actually. It feels very soft. It feels like there's water in it. It's firm and soft at the same time."
Price explains that it only hurts when Dr. Mercy squeezes on the growth during the exam. He's suffered from the lipoma for 20 years, "like carrying a baby on the side," he jokes. Now, it's time to severe ties.
Dr. Mercy operates on the 19-pound growth to see what it's made of. "When I'm removing a lipoma this large, I have to be careful to not get into structures I should not even be close to," Dr. Mercy says in a confessional, citing worries of impairing Price's muscles.
Turns out that lipoma has "multiple layers to it" and is contained in a capsule. How will Dr. Mercy be able to remove something this large?
Dr. Mercy premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on TLC and Discovery+.