All About the Textured Jewelry Trend You’ll See Everywhere This Fall

Instantly elevate any outfit with these chic accessories.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 20, 2021 5:18 PMTags
ECOMM, Textured Jewelry

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We will miss summer, but we are so looking forward to fall shopping. Our shopping editors have been keeping track of all the top trends including carry-all bags, mini dressessweater vests, boots, crop topsslip dresses, and loafers, but we cannot forget about jewelry. A look isn't complete without some jewelry, right? This fall, we've been seeing a lot of textured pieces in gold, silver, rose gold, black, and some fun colors. Texture is a fun way to switch things up, add some sophistication, keep things interesting, and get (lots of) compliments.

If you're looking for some on trend jewelry, check out these stunning necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings that we found from Kohl's, VenusAmazon, Adina's Jewels, Nordstrom, Target, Etsy, Revolve, Lulus, Gorjana, Nordstrom Rack, Zaxie, and Kendra Scott

Our Shopping Editors' Favorite Jewelry Brands for Layering

LC Lauren Conrad Textured Knot Cuff Bracelet

Accent your outfit with this LC Lauren Conrad cuff bracelet, featuring a multi textured design. It's super cute, incredibly affordable, and it would be a great bridesmaid gift for your closest girlfriends. 

$14
$8
Kohl's

8 Other Reasons Joppie Earring

These twist earrings are a fun statement earring, yet they're lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear. These unique earrings are super chic, fun, and you can wear them whether you're dressed up or dressed down.

$26
Revolve

Fxmimior Dainty Boho Chain Bracelets Set of 4

If you want to stack your bracelets, but you have no clue where to begin, just buy a set. This set of four includes textured bracelets that complement each other and the other pieces you own. Plus you can wear each bracelet alone too so the possibilities are truly endless. Oh, and you really cannot beat this price.

$9
Amazon

Adina's Jewels Flower Adjustable Ring

This gorgeous flower ring has an adjustable open band, so you can adjust your fit. Wear it on its own or pair it with a couple of dainty rings.

$42
$10
Adina's Jewels

Rectangle Geometric Dangle Earrings

These gorgeous geometric-shaped earrings are available in 15 colors ranging from neutral to bright. If you want to make a statement everywhere you go, then these are the earrings for you.

$12
Amazon

Karine Sultan Textured Earrings

The hammered indents and brushed streaks give these handcrafted earrings multidimensional shine. If you love these, but you're not a gold jewelry kind of girl, then you're in luck because these are available in silver too.

$34
Nordstrom

Adina's Jewels Pavé Twisted Ear Cuff

Add some sparkle (and texture) to your look with the Pavé Twisted Ear Cuff. It's made from Sterling Silver and it's gold plated with CZ stones.

$58
Adina's Jewels

Valloey Rover Vintage Circle Coin Necklace

This textured coin necklace looks expensive, but it's quite the bargain. It's one of those necklaces you can wear every day, even for a special occasion. It's rich in texture, but it's actually lightweight and easy to wear. 

$13
Amazon

Sterling Forever Textured Interlocking Drop Earrings

Finish off your look with these chic, textured drop earrings.

$68
Nordstrom

Lilie & White Twisited Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings

These are not your standard hoop earrings. These twisted hoop earrings are a fun take on a classic design. These are available in multiple color options with a few different textures to choose from.

$14
Amazon

CoraLane Jewelry Gold Chain Bracelet

This is just so classic. You will get endless compliments whenever you wear this chunky gold chain bracelet.

$25
Etsy

A New Day Textured Metal Small Hoop Earrings- Gold

If you want high quality earrings at a low price point, you need to try this gold-tone J-hoop earrings. They add classic style to your jewelry box and they're super affordable.

$8
Target

14K Gold Braided Huggie Hoop Earrings

These braided hoop earrings pair perfectly with everything from your coziest sweats to a little black dress. 

$16
Amazon

A New Day Seed Bead Twisted Beaded Necklace- Black

You can never go wrong with black. This black twisted bead necklace works for casual looks and you can very easily dress it up.

$17
$14
Target

Lulus Miracles Gold Beaded Bracelet Set

$18 for five bracelets? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart." These gold bracelets have textured beads that looks beautiful together as a stack or you can spread them out wearing a couple on each wrist. There are plenty of styling options with this set.

$18
Lulus

Kleos Jewelry Textured Paperclip Necklace

If you want to add some textured jewelry to your collection, but you prefer a minimalist vibe, then you need to check out this textured paperclip necklace. It's perfect for everyday wear and a great piece for layering. 

$33
Etsy

9 Pairs Gold Open Hoop Earrings Set for Women

Revamp your earring collection with just one purchase. This set has nine pairs of hoop earrings with multiple textures. You can also get the same set in rose gold. 

$15
Amazon

Venus Beaded Choker Necklace

This gold choker brings a luxurious touch to any look. It's the perfect evening accessory thanks to its linked, textured strands in a monochrome metallic design.

$19
$11
Venus

Gorjana Maya Mixed Coin Necklace

This Gorjana chain necklace has a trio of textured coins in the center. The chain is adjustable, which means it was (literally) made for layering with your other favorite necklaces. 

$75
Gorjana

Sterling Forever 14K Gold Plated Textured Disc Layered Chain Necklace

This multi-textured disc necklace is just what you need if you love the idea of a layered look, but you don't want to take the time to put a bunch of necklaces together. It was $98, but you can snag this for just $20 at Nordstrom Rack.

$98
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Zaxie Linked Up Lovely Ring Set

This five-piece set has a bunch of textured rings. You can wear a couple on one finger, split them up between both hands, or just rotate which one you rock every day.

$24
Zaxie

Kendra Scott Savannah Collar Necklace In Gold

Trade in your typical necklace for something textured and metallic. This trendsetting statement necklace has a unique crushed metal texture. You can rock this in gold, vintage gold, and vintage silver.

$158
$120
Kendra Scott

Zaxie The Ball Is In Your Court Fireball Hoops

Elevate your hoop game with these beautiful stone and mixed metal earrings.

$38
Zaxie

Gorjana Beau Necklace

This heart pendant necklace is full of texture and shine. It's adjustable so you can switch up your look and it's lightweight, which is just another reason to wear it all of the time.

$55
Gorjana

Kendra Scott Sophee Textured Drop Earrings

These statement earrings have an intricate, yet delicate textured design. The scalloped drop earrings are available in gold and silver. 

$58
Nordstrom

Ettika Textured Drop Earrings

These richly textured, Art Deco-inspired drop earrings add instant glamour to any ensemble.

$40
Nordstrom

Adina's Jewels Herringbone Choker

You just need to zoom in to check out the etched herringbone design on this necklace. It's modern, yet timeless, making it a must-have for any jewelry aficionado.

$68
Adina's Jewels

More great jewelry? Yes, please. Gabrielle UnionHailey Bieber, and Vanessa Hudgens are among the celebs have been spotted wearing jewelry from Electric Picks.

