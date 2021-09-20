Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Twins: See Her Shocked Reaction

Two months after announcing her pregnancy, Ashley Graham has a surprising update for her fans: she and Justin Ervin are having twins! See their sweet announcement video.

By Jess Cohen Sep 20, 2021 4:29 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesCelebritiesAshley Graham

Surprise! Ashley Graham will soon be a mother of three.

Two months after announcing her pregnancy, the supermodel revealed that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting not one but two babies. In a sweet video posted to Instagram on Sept. 20, Ashley and Justin can first be seen reading the results of her pregnancy tests. Then, things take an unexpected turn in a later clip when, during a doctor's appointment, Ashley realizes she's having twins!

"Is that twins?" she asks the doctor. "That's a penis...and that's a girl."

However, the doctor quickly corrects Ashley, noting she's actually having two boys. "Are you serious?" Ashley, who is already mom to 20-month-old son Isaac Ervin, replies. "We're going to have three boys!"

Ashley, 33, first shared her pregnancy news with the world in July, posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," she captioned the pic, taken by Justin. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

photos
Celebrities' Surprise Pregnancies

Ashley and Justin, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their first child Isaac in Jan. 2020. "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she announced on social media then. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Twins: See Her Shocked Reaction

3

See Kylie Jenner’s “Belly’s Getting Big” in New Pregnancy Photo

In February 2021, Ashley appeared on E!'s Daily Pop to reveal the biggest lesson she's learned since becoming a parent.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"It taught me a lot about patience," she shared, "how selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day."

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Twins: See Her Shocked Reaction

3

See Kylie Jenner’s “Belly’s Getting Big” in New Pregnancy Photo

4
Exclusive

Angela Bassett Brings Wow Factor to 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

5

Gabby Petito's Family Shares Messages After Her Body Is Believed Found

Latest News

Exclusive

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Double Date With Tropical Vacay

The Real's Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Jeezy

How Nicole Kidman Feels About Media's Interest in Tom Cruise Marriage

Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Twins: See Her Shocked Reaction

Gabby Petito Case: FBI Swarms Fiancé Brian Laundrie's Florida Home

See Amelia Hamlin Apologize to Dad Harry for Her See-Through Look

Christina Haack Posts & Deletes Ring Photo With Boyfriend Joshua Hall