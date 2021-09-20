Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gabby Petito Case: FBI Swarms Fiancé Brian Laundrie's Florida Home

After remains were found consistent with the description of Gabby Petito, the FBI executed a search at the home of her fiancé Brian Laundrie and his parents.

Watch: Gabby Petito Update: Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing Woman

The FBI have turned their attention to Brian Laundrie's family. 

Just one day after authorities uncovered a body believed to his missing fiancé Gabby Petito, the Tampa branch of the FBI swarmed the Laundrie home in North Port, Fla., where the couple lived alongside Brian's parents. "The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence," read a Sept. 20 tweet from FBI Tampa's official account. "No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation."

Gabby and Brian embarked on a cross-country trip in June and her family was last in contact with her in late August, according to the North Port Police Department. She was reported missing on Sept. 11, 10 days after Laundrie returned home without her on Sept. 1.  

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Denver branch of the FBI announced remains were found in the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest, Though the person's identity has not yet been confirmed, a press release noted the body was "consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito. Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time."

Gabby Petito's Family Believes Brian Laundrie is "Hiding"

The search is on for Gabby—and now Brian too. According to police, citing the Laundrie family attorney, his family claimed they have not seen him since Tuesday, Sept. 14. 

"It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime," the North Port Police Department said in a statement on Sept. 17. "We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations."

Amid news of Brian's disappearance, Gabby's lawyer released a statement on behalf of her family: "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing." 

It's their worst nightmare come to life. "I don't even know what to say," her younger brother TJ Schmidt shared on Instagram Sept. 19 following reports of her body being found. "I'm at a total loss. My heart is shattered #justiceforgabby."

