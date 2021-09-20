Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Amelia Hamlin Apologize to Dad Harry Hamlin for Her See-Through Look

Like mother, like daughter! As Lisa Rinna strips down for Instagram videos, Amelia Hamlin similarly bared all in a stunning see-through gown. See how she apologized to dad Harry Hamlin!

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 20, 2021 3:37 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekHarry HamlinLisa RinnaScott DisickCeleb KidsCelebritiesAmelia Hamlin
Watch: Lisa Rinna "Tried Really Hard" to Support Scott Disick & Amelia

Don't worry about Harry!

In a hilarious Instagram screenshot of family texts between Amelia Hamlin and her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the model apologized on Sept. 20 for her barely-there gown that went viral on Sept. 19.

Amelia left little to the imagination in a stunning mesh sequin ensemble, worn to a London Fashion Week party for Perfect Magazine and NoMad London. With a halter top that did not cover her breasts to a high-slit skirt, Amelia rocked the almost-nude look perfectly. 

"Free the nipple I guess," she joked on Instagram Stories at the time.

Now, Amelia is clearing up what her parents actually think of her daring dressing! 

Amelia texted her parents (saved as Mom, Delilah Hamlin and Harry Hamlin in her phone contacts), writing, "sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa voiced her support, responding, "I just saw lol, it's fashionnnn." 

Amelia captioned the exchange, "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin," and shared the screenshot on Sept. 20.

photos
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin's Cutest Pics

The jaw-dropping look comes just a over a week after Amelia broke up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Scott Disick following their 11-month relationship.

Instagram

While Amelia was walking the runways in London, Scott brought his three children to Las Vegas.

And, Amelia's mother Lisa didn't hold back in revealing that she knew things weren't going to work out with the couple. During Watch What Happens Live on Sept. 15, Lisa told host Andy Cohen that she "tried really hard" to support the relationship. 

"You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud," Lisa explained. "I might have thought things that weren't very good."

She added, "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Gabby Petito's Family Shares Messages After Her Body Is Believed Found

3

See All of the Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Watch Carrie and Big Share Steamy Kiss in SATC Reboot Teaser

5

Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Reunites With Ex Nikki Ferrell

Latest News

See Amelia Hamlin Apologize to Dad Harry for Her See-Through Look

Christina Haack Posts & Deletes Ring Photo With Boyfriend Joshua Hall

The Future of The Queen’s Gambit Revealed

Update!

Gayle King Is a Grandma: Daughter Kirby Bumpus Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Double Date With Tropical Vacay

Watch Carrie and Big Share Steamy Kiss in SATC Reboot Teaser

See the Jaw-Dropping Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmys