See Amelia Hamlin Apologize to Dad Harry Hamlin for Her See-Through Look

Don't worry about Harry!
In a hilarious Instagram screenshot of family texts between Amelia Hamlin and her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the model apologized on Sept. 20 for her barely-there gown that went viral on Sept. 19.
Amelia left little to the imagination in a stunning mesh sequin ensemble, worn to a London Fashion Week party for Perfect Magazine and NoMad London. With a halter top that did not cover her breasts to a high-slit skirt, Amelia rocked the almost-nude look perfectly.
"Free the nipple I guess," she joked on Instagram Stories at the time.
Now, Amelia is clearing up what her parents actually think of her daring dressing!
Amelia texted her parents (saved as Mom, Delilah Hamlin and Harry Hamlin in her phone contacts), writing, "sorry for my nipped dad it's fashion." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa voiced her support, responding, "I just saw lol, it's fashionnnn."
Amelia captioned the exchange, "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin," and shared the screenshot on Sept. 20.
The jaw-dropping look comes just a over a week after Amelia broke up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Scott Disick following their 11-month relationship.
While Amelia was walking the runways in London, Scott brought his three children to Las Vegas.
And, Amelia's mother Lisa didn't hold back in revealing that she knew things weren't going to work out with the couple. During Watch What Happens Live on Sept. 15, Lisa told host Andy Cohen that she "tried really hard" to support the relationship.
"You know, I have actually been quite nice about Scott Disick, and I would never say that out loud," Lisa explained. "I might have thought things that weren't very good."
She added, "Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We'll leave it at that."