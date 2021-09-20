Christina Haack Fuels Joshua Hall Engagement Rumors After Posting and Deleting Ring Photo

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Christina Haack isn't just upgrading her new beachfront home.

It appears the Christina on the Coast star recently added a major jewelry piece to her collection. On Sunday, Sept. 19, the reality-TV personality was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger while cozying up to her boyfriend Joshua Hall, who she began dating earlier this summer.

The couple quickly sparked engagement rumors after Christina flashed her shiny accessory during their PDA-filled beach day. Then she raised even more eyebrows when, that same day, she posted then deleted a picture of herself and Josh in Mexico together, with a heart emoji over her ring finger.

Although Christina and Josh haven't commented on whether or not they've updated their relationship status, their outing did mark a special occasion.

"Happy birthday baby," the HGTV star captioned her Instagram post on Sunday. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."