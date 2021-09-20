Gisele Bündchen Defends Doutzen Kroes Amid Criticism Over Anti-Vaccine Comments

Gisele Bündchen is giving her support to Doutzen Kroes after the Dutch model faced criticism for her anti-vaccine comments.
In a lengthy Instagram post on Sept. 18, Doutzen announced that she will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine and immediately faced a backlash. Gisele then chimed in with words of support for the model.
"I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person," she wrote. "I can't believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings. It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many people's hearts. Hate is not the answer. The only way we can create a better world is through compassion and acceptance."
She added, "I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world. We need it more than ever." Doutzen has since responded to Gisele's comment, writing, "So beautifully said! Thank you, sweet Gisele!"
Doutzen, who strutted the runway as a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2008 until 2014, retuned to Instagram after a more than six-month hiatus from social media and revealed her stance against the COVD-19 vaccine in her first new post.
"Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for their rights," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself, adding, "They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same. So, although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth: I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society."
The supermodel faced criticism immediately after sharing her post, with social media users urging her to reconsider.
"It is not about you," one person wrote. "It is not about an individual. It is about humanity," adding, "There is great injustice to be fought against in so many areas...but this is just immature and egotistic." Another user added, "This message is so harmful. As members of society, we must cooperate for social benefits. You are putting others' lives at risk. Not everyone has the resources you have if you or your family get sick. Please rethink this stance."
According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines maximize protection from different variants of the virus, including Delta, and help the prevention of possibly spreading the virus to others.