These Candid Photos From the 2021 Emmys Will Give You an Insider View of the Show

When it comes to award shows, the more cameras, the better!

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the stars returned to the red carpet—with hefty pandemic-safety protocols in effect—for the Emmy Awards. (The Emmys famously aired virtually in 2020.) With the rolled out red carpet and in-person show, the cameras were ready to capture any moment...and they certainly did.

From fun poses to group selfies, reunions, wins and victorious reactions, the cameras caught it all, and now we have the photos to prove it.

Of course, there were a few moments you definitely didn't want to miss, like RuPaul's history-making wins. With 11 statues, he's now the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history. As for I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for limited-series writing.

