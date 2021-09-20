Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

These Candid Photos From the 2021 Emmys Will Give You an Insider View of the Show

The multitude of cameras at the 2021 Emmys made sure viewers didn’t miss a thing. But it’s the candids—from the selfies and reunions to the winning reactions—that will really knock fans' socks off!

When it comes to award shows, the more cameras, the better!

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the stars returned to the red carpet—with hefty pandemic-safety protocols in effect—for the Emmy Awards. (The Emmys famously aired virtually in 2020.) With the rolled out red carpet and in-person show, the cameras were ready to capture any moment...and they certainly did. 

From fun poses to group selfies, reunions, wins and victorious reactions, the cameras caught it all, and now we have the photos to prove it. 

Of course, there were a few moments you definitely didn't want to miss, like RuPaul's history-making wins. With 11 statues, he's now the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history. As for I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for limited-series writing. 

But, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, so enough of ours.

Keep on scrolling to see all of the candid moments from the 2021 Emmys!

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Beth Behrs

It wouldn't be a red carpet without a silly face!

Francis Specker/CBS
Billy Porter

We would expect nothing less fabulous from the Pose star. 

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Billy Porter & Michaela Jae Rodriguez

The Pose co-stars handled presenting like the pros they are. 

Francis Specker/CBS
Ken Jeong

Nailed the foot pop, Ken Jeong!

Francis Specker/CBS
Yara Shahidi

This photo needs a frame!

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Brett Goldstein & Hannah Waddingham

You've definitely reached a new level in life when you can cheers with your Emmy statue. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

She played the queen of soul and is the queen of pose. 

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett

It was Emmys and date night for these lovebirds. 

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Anthony Anderson & Taraji P. Henson

All together now: Awww!

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Hannah Waddingham

If you couldn't tell, the Ted Lasso star just won. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Mandy Moore

Hi Mandy!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ashley Nicole Black & Nicole Byer

Spotted: Two stunning A Black Lady Sketch Show stars.

Francis Specker/CBS
John Oliver

That makes 15 Emmy wins for the Last Week Tonight host.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett, Debbie Allen & Cynthia Erivo

No Emmys red carpet is complete without a group selfie. 

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Jen Statsky, Jean Smart, Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs

The Hacks creators had a sweet moment with their shining star. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Anya Taylor-Joy & Josh O'Connor

It was an Emma reunion at the Emmys. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jean Smart, Kate Winslet & Julianne Nicholson

Co-stars and winners!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lorne Michaels & Jason Sudeikis

It looks like whatever was said got quite the laugh out of the Ted Lasso star. 

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Michaela Coel

A golden moment for Michaela Coel. 

