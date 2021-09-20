Kylie Jenner Says Her “Belly’s Getting Big” in New Pregnancy Photo

Family of four loading!
Kylie Jenner has her followers buzzing after sharing the latest up-close-and-personal peek at her second pregnancy. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster shared a photo of herself driving to Instagram Stories, captioning the sweet pic, "Baby's getting big." The makeup mogul also shared a snapshot of herself walking alongside little Stormi after grabbing some Shipley Do-Nuts.
The latest look at Kylie's growing family with Travis Scott comes just a little over a week after the soon-to-be mom of two displayed her growing bump during New York Fashion Week. Her stunning outfits, which included a custom lace look and bright orange trench coat, were just a few ensembles added to her ever-evolving, exceptional maternity wardrobe.
And because Kylie stunned with her trendy looks during NYFW, her absence was definitely felt during the 2021 Met Gala just days later.
The 24-year-old confirmed that she wouldn't attend in a Sept. 13 Instagram Story post, writing, "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," adding, "I can't wait to see all the looks."
A source confirmed to E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted not to go after having such a whirlwind week in NYC. "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the insider shared at the time. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it."
The source added, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."
Donuts with her best gal and relaxing drives? Sounds like just what the doctor ordered!