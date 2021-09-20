Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Breaking

Princess Beatrice Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is a mom! The royal family has announced the arrival of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first baby. All the details on the bundle of joy below!

By Jess Cohen Sep 20, 2021 12:16 PMTags
BabiesRoyalsPrincess BeatriceCelebrities
Watch: Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Another royal baby has arrived!

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, the royal family confirmed. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," Buckingham Palace announced on Sept. 20. "The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

While the statement didn't reveal the baby's name, it did note that Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the newborn's fellow grandparents and great-grandparents, have been informed of her arrival and are "delighted" by the news. "The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the message continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Edoardo shares son Christopher with his former fiancée, architect Dara Huang.

photos
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: Romance Rewind

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced her pregnancy back in May, almost a year after she tied the knot with Edoardo

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Turn Heads in Matching Outfits

3

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

For the couple's first anniversary in July, Edoardo took to social media to pay tribute to his wife. "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love," he wrote on Instagram. "You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

For more on the couple's romance, look back at Beatrice's journey to find love, HERE.

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Turn Heads in Matching Outfits

3

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

4

See All of the Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Reunites With Ex Nikki Ferrell

Latest News

See Kylie Jenner’s “Belly’s Getting Big” in New Pregnancy Photo

Every History-Making Moment of the 2021 Emmys

Breaking

Princess Beatrice Welcomes First Baby With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

These Are the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Emmys

Why Moms Everywhere Trust Jessica Alba's Honest Company

Is Mare of Easttown Getting a Season 2? Kate Winslet Says...

See “Naked” Mandy Moore Eat Pizza in Her Pantry After the 2021 Emmys