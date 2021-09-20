Princess Beatrice Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Watch : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Another royal baby has arrived!

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, the royal family confirmed. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," Buckingham Palace announced on Sept. 20. "The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces."

While the statement didn't reveal the baby's name, it did note that Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the newborn's fellow grandparents and great-grandparents, have been informed of her arrival and are "delighted" by the news. "The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," the message continued. "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Edoardo shares son Christopher with his former fiancée, architect Dara Huang.