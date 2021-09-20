Is Mare of Easttown Really Getting a Season 2? Kate Winslet Says…

Are we getting more Mare?
That's the question fans are asking after Mare of Easttown won big at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept 19. In fact, stars Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters all took home trophies for their roles in the HBO Max series—a good indication that viewers want the crime thriller back on their screens. However, it sounds like season two isn't officially confirmed, at least, not yet.
"I honestly don't have a clear answer," Winslet, who portrays detective Mare Sheehan, told E! News after her Emmy win. "I mean, there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all. And then somehow it became this cultural moment, this zeitgeist moment that captured people's attention in a really remarkable way."
Although nothing is official at this point, Winslet is thinking about Mare's next steps. "But I think until scripts are in place that we can really respond to and know what a full story of a season two might be," she said, "and also where Mare goes."
Winslet also noted that while they "wouldn't be able to match" what they did in season one, the Mare team would want to "at least provide something that is as captivating and entertaining."
"So, honestly we'll see," she concluded. "I truly don't know what's going to happen."
During the 2021 Emmys, Winslet took the stage to accept the award for Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie and thanked fans for their support. "Mare of Easttown...it is this cultural moment, and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic," she said. "I want to thank everyone for watching our show."