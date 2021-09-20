Is Mare of Easttown Really Getting a Season 2? Kate Winslet Says…

Watch : 2021 Emmys: Must-See Moments

Are we getting more Mare?

That's the question fans are asking after Mare of Easttown won big at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept 19. In fact, stars Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters all took home trophies for their roles in the HBO Max series—a good indication that viewers want the crime thriller back on their screens. However, it sounds like season two isn't officially confirmed, at least, not yet.

"I honestly don't have a clear answer," Winslet, who portrays detective Mare Sheehan, told E! News after her Emmy win. "I mean, there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all. And then somehow it became this cultural moment, this zeitgeist moment that captured people's attention in a really remarkable way."

Although nothing is official at this point, Winslet is thinking about Mare's next steps. "But I think until scripts are in place that we can really respond to and know what a full story of a season two might be," she said, "and also where Mare goes."