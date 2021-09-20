See “Naked” Mandy Moore Eat Pizza in Her Pantry After the 2021 Emmys

Watch : 2021 Emmys: Must-See Red Carpet Moments

The category is…comfort!



After shaking things up during her red carpet arrival at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19 by sporting the chicest bangs, Mandy Moore let her followers on Instagram in on her after-party plans: Party of one.



"I'm home, naked in my pantry," the This Is Us star said, in between bites of food, on her Instagram Story. Revealing that her hair choice for the night was only temporary, she continued, "Took those fake bangs out, eating pizza," adding, "I have a 4:30 a.m. call time."



In case you missed it, Mandy attended this year's award ceremony in a stunning Carolina Herrera red gown, complete with spaghetti straps and full tulle skirt. Her hairstyle was also one that turned heads since the actress sported the most adorable bangs ever.



The actress' return to this year's Emmy Awards marked her first since she earned a nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. As fans may already know, Mandy's nomination was for her role as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC fan favorite.