Murdaugh Family Murder Mystery: Everything You Need to Know About the Gripping Case

The tangled web being weaved by one South Carolina family has all the makings of an award-winning mini series.

For more than eight decades, the Murdaughs have held as the Lowcountry's top prosecutors. But with great power comes great responsibility—and criticism.

The Murdaugh family's eldest, 53-year-old Alex Murdaugh, came to personally understand that when his youngest, Paul, was involved in a deadly boat crash on Feb. 24, 2019. The tragedy shined a light on the family's potential influence over law enforcement, but not even local community members could predict the next turn in this still-unfolding saga.

On June 7, 22-year-old Paul and his 55-year-old mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were found dead on the family's hunting property in July 2021.

Fast forward less than two months later, on Sept. 4, Alex was shot, igniting a quick chain of events that caused investigations into two other deaths, the arrest of a South Carolina local and the fall of a legal dynasty.

But let's start at the beginning.