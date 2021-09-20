Ted Lasso's Winning Streak at the Emmys Continues With This Top Prize

We believe in believe, and so does the Television Academy it seems.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso took home a top prize at the 2021 Emmys: the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. While Ted Lasso was certainly a frontrunner in this category, with 20 nominations heading into the awards show, they weren't necessarily a shoo-in.
We're, of course, referring to Ted Lasso's fellow nominees and laugh-out-loud comedies Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method and Pen15.
So, it's no wonder the cast of Ted Lasso was so elated by their big win Sunday evening. As the cast—which includes Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis, Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein and more—flooded the stage, co-creator Bill Lawrence stepped up to the mic and gave a heartwarming speech.
"I'd most like to thank this amazing cast, crew, writers, staff," Lawrence said after thanking Apple and Warner Brothers. "My co-creators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Ted Lasso himself, our fearless leader, Jason Sudeikis."
As he continued, Lawrence next turned his attention to a very important group, the viewers. "I'm eternally grateful to be included in this," he shared, "but the biggest thank you from this group is to the people that watch. I really think I can speak for everybody here when I say, we all know how lucky we are to do this for a living, and we appreciate you."
Of course, this wasn't Ted Lasso's first win of the night, as Sudeikis, Waddingham and Goldstein all nabbed three acting prizes. "Thank you very much. So...heck of a year," Sudeikis shared earlier in the evening. "I would say this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers this show is about teammates and I would be here without those three things in my life."
Waddingham expressed a similar sentiment, giving a shout out to fellow nominee and co-star Juno Temple, declaring, "There's no Rebecca without Keeley."
As for Goldstein, he seemed to channel his character and dropped a couple celebratory swears.
