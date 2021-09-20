The Crown Takes the Throne With Big Win at 2021 Emmys

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

The Crown is finally reigning supreme at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Netflix's beloved series about the British royal family took the coveted Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series on Sunday, Sept. 19. Although the series has previously been seen as a favorite of Emmy voters, it had never before won in the top drama category.

"Thank you, Academy," creator Peter Morgan said in accepting the prize with the rest of the show's team in London. "Thank you, Netflix. Thank you, Sony. Thank you, this lot." Upon the last sentence, he gestured to the people in the room with him.

Last year's winner, Succession, wasn't eligible this time around after its highly anticipated third season was delayed amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Crown was nominated for an eye-popping 24 awards, with performers Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth), Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) and Emerald Fennell (Camilla Parker Bowles) all nominated for their roles.