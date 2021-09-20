Here's What Ewan McGregor Had to Say About His Family During 2021 Emmys Acceptance Speech

Watch : Ewan McGregor Spills on "Fargo" Characters and Accent

Daddy's bringing home the Emmy!

Ewan McGregor won his first Emmy award at the 2021 Emmys on Sept. 19 for his riveting performance in Ryan Murphy's Halston. And, his speech quickly turned into a love fest for wife and fellow actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead, plus their growing family!

"Mary, I love you so much," McGregor gushed during his acceptance speech. "We'll take this home and show it to our new little boy Laurie."

Winstead and McGregor welcomed their bundle of joy earlier this year, with McGregor's eldest child Clara McGregor, 25, sharing the news on social media on June 27. "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary—this is the greatest gift," Clara wrote.

The 2021 Emmys was McGregor and Winstead's first night away from their five-week-old baby, and McGregor profusely thanked his four daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis after his win. "To my beautiful girls who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jayman, and Anouk hello to you too," he continued.

Backstage, McGregor called his win a "surprise" and revealed that his kids were even texting him during the ceremony!