The Crown's Josh O'Connor Is an "Absolute Wreck" After Surprise 2021 Emmys Win

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

All hail the prince for his very special prize.

During the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19, all eyes were on the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Porter and Matthew Rhys were all nominated in the tight race. But after much anticipation, presenter Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed Josh O'Connor was the winner thanks to his performance as Prince Charles in The Crown.

"I'm an absolute wreck," he shared while accepting his award from London. "Thank you so much for this."

"Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life," Josh continued. "The cast and crew, our producers and our brilliant directors who all made this show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you."

Josh also gave a special shoutout to Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series. As he shared, "You are a force of nature. I love you very much."