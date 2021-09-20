The Crown's Olivia Colman Tears Up Honoring Late Dad in Emotional Emmy Speech

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

Long may she reign!

The Crown star Olivia Colman was, well, crowned the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, with the surprised winner delivering a short but very emotional speech from London, where the cast and crew of the hit Netflix drama were gathered.

"Thank you very much, I'd have put money on that not happening," Colman, 47, began. "I don't know what to say. This is amazing."

The Oscar winner played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of the series, taking over for fellow Emmy winner Claire Foy. (For The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons, Imelda Staunton will portray the Queen.)

"What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family," Colman said. "I loved every second of it and I can't wait to see what happens next."