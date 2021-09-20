Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kate Winslet's Utterly Delightful Emmys Speech Will Make You Love Her Even More

"Mom, mom, they're standing up. Oh my god! Thank you so much," Kate Winslet began her speech while accepting the Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie.

And the award goes to...

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Kate Winslet scored a major victory at the 2021 Emmys and even received a standing ovation for it.

The legendary star, who played Mare in HBO's Mare of Easttowntook home the award for Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie. As soon as she graced the stage, Kate couldn't believe the news, fanning herself and saying, "Mom, mom, they're standing up. Oh my god! Thank you so much."

"OK. Right, OK, breathe. OK," the actress said, as she adorably composed herself. "I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees...in this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs. I support you, I salute you. I'm proud of all of you."

This year, the category featured a hefty list of Hollywood powerhouses, which included Michaela Coel for I May Destroy YouCynthia Erivo for Genius: ArethaElizabeth Olsen for WandaVision and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit.

"Mare of Easttown...it is this cultural moment, and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic," Kate continued. "I want to thank everyone for watching our show."

The Titanic alum went on to thank writer and creator, Brad Ingelsby, for developing a character that was "a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother."

She added, "You made us all feel validated, quite honestly. Everyone, thanks for your passion from day one."

Before walking off stage, the HBO star thanked the cast and crew for an incredible experience on set. Moreover, she also took a moment to shout out her loved ones, which included her daughter, Mia Honey, 20, Joe Alfie, 17, and Bear Blaze, 7, as well as her husband Edward Abel Smith.

"My children, Mia, Joe and Bear, the greatest people," she expressed, "and my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes, I am the winner!"

Now, the big question is will Mare of Easttown come back for a season two? Find out here.

