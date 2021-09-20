Kate Winslet's Utterly Delightful Emmys Speech Will Make You Love Her Even More

The Titanic alum went on to thank writer and creator, Brad Ingelsby, for developing a character that was "a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother."

She added, "You made us all feel validated, quite honestly. Everyone, thanks for your passion from day one."

Before walking off stage, the HBO star thanked the cast and crew for an incredible experience on set. Moreover, she also took a moment to shout out her loved ones, which included her daughter, Mia Honey, 20, Joe Alfie, 17, and Bear Blaze, 7, as well as her husband Edward Abel Smith.

"My children, Mia, Joe and Bear, the greatest people," she expressed, "and my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life. Yes, I am the winner!"

