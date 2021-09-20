Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor Go Glam for Rare Date Night at 2021 Emmys

After welcoming a baby boy just months ago, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor turned heads at the 2021 Emmys with a stylish look.

Mom and Dad's night out!

Just a few months after Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, the couple stepped out in style for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Hollywood pair got all dressed up in matching chic black ensembles. After the annual ceremony took place remotely last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's easy to see why the Birds of Prey stars went above and beyond in the fashion department.

For the event, Mary swapped her superhero suit for a much more dazzling look, as she stunned in a glitzy dress by Zuhair Murad.

The design not only featured a commanding cape and sexy cut out in the back, but it was embellished with glimmering gold beads. She accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and sandal heels by Sarah Flint NYC. The actress was styled by Penny Lovell.

As for Ewan? The actor looked as suave as ever wearing a tailored black-and-white tuxedo that he paired with electrifying dress shoes.

Tonight marks a special occasion for the couple since Ewan is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for his role in Netflix's Halston.

Moreover, this is the first public event Ewan and Mary Elizabeth have attended together after adding a new addition to their family.

In an Instagram post in June, the actor's eldest child, Clara McGregor, 25, confirmed her dad welcomed a baby boy with the actress.

"Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary—this is the greatest gift," Clara wrote at the time.

Additionally, Clara's younger sister Esther, 19, also shared the sweet update, posting on her page, "Met my little brother looking like a pirate...I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Ewan is also the proud father to two other children including Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, who he shares with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.

The duo, who has been notoriously private about their relationship, managed to keep their family news out of the public eye—a true feat in Hollywood! However, the 2021 Emmys appeared to be a special exception for the two, who put their romance on display!

 

