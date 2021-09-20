Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor Go Glam for Rare Date Night at 2021 Emmys

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

Mom and Dad's night out!

Just a few months after Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, the couple stepped out in style for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Hollywood pair got all dressed up in matching chic black ensembles. After the annual ceremony took place remotely last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's easy to see why the Birds of Prey stars went above and beyond in the fashion department.

For the event, Mary swapped her superhero suit for a much more dazzling look, as she stunned in a glitzy dress by Zuhair Murad.

The design not only featured a commanding cape and sexy cut out in the back, but it was embellished with glimmering gold beads. She accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and sandal heels by Sarah Flint NYC. The actress was styled by Penny Lovell.