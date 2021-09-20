Hacks' Lucia Aniello Reveals She Quietly Married Paul W. Downs

Watch : Jean Smart Says Being Honored "Never Gets Old" at Emmys

Partners in the writers' room and in real life.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Hacks showrunner Lucia Aniello took to the stage at the 2021 Emmys after winning Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the episode "There Is No Line (Pilot)." And, having just accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series alongside co-creators Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Aniello decided to take her time in the spotlight to make a major announcement: She's married.

Of course, Aniello isn't married to just anyone, as the director-writer confirmed that she wed her Hacks co-showrunner Downs. "Thank you to my parents, to my friends, to my co-creator, Jen. I love you," she started off. "To Paul. I'm in love with you, which is why I married you last weekend."

As thunderous applause filled the room, Aniello quipped that she "would love to just say my vows again," but the prompter was telling her to wrap it up.