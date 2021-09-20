Jason Sudeikis Hilariously Calls Out Lorne Michaels for Taking a "Dump" During His 2021 Emmys Speech

A moment that would surely make Ted Lasso proud.
Jason Sudeikis just won his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing the titular coach on Apple TV+'s hit series Ted Lasso. The former Saturday Night Live star took the stage to give a moving speech, but also made viewers laugh by hilariously calling out former SNL boss Lorne Michaels in an iconic way.
"Thank you very much. So...heck of a year," Sudeikis shared. "I would say this show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers this show is about teammates and I would be here without those three things in my life. First off I want to thank my folks Dan and Kathy, I want to thank my sisters Kristin and Lindsay. I want to thank my sisters that have been chosen outside of biology, like Rachel. I want to thank my children Otis and Daisy."
Sudeikis thanked his Ted Lasso team, adding, "I want to thank Lorne, who went to take a dump right now. Perfect. He's going to get home he's going to watch it. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine, it's fine. Which home is the big question."
Sudeikis concluded, "I want to thank our incredible writing staff, our incredible directors, I want to thank our incredible cast. Look, I'm only as good as you make me look. So really it means the world to be up here to be a mirror of what you give to me and we reflect back on each other back and forth."
Ted Lasso is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and an astounding six of Sudeikis' co-stars were also nominated in various acting categories, including Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham (Waddingham won for Supporting Actress in a Comedy as did Goldstein for Supporting Actor in a Comedy).
Earlier this year, Sudeikis also took home a 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy for the same role.
"Yeah, I mean, that's nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press," he said during his February 28 speech. "I mean, this is, for me the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that's nuts."
After thanking his co-stars, he stated that he rejected "the premise of being the best actor, because in my humble opinion the best actor is the person you are acting with."
"So, I want to give a shoutout to everyone that I get a chance to act with on the show, because they are incredible," he added. "Do they make me the best? No, but I know for a fact that they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be, better than, you know, than—you know, than anything I could do and so, I appreciate everybody looking out."
As for Ted Lasso season two which is currently airing on Apple TV+, Sudeikis recently opened up to E! News about getting to portray Ted's darker, angrier side this time around.
"It did feel all right," he told E! exclusively. "It was a fun thing to yell and play sort of that aggro energy, like in a heightened comedy space. But then also, because Ted doesn't swear, to try to come up with alternate ways of cussing out the players without using any cuss words, you have a tendency to get inventive, alliterative and rhyming usually helps too. Which is, I think, why we end up using turd birds right off the bat."