Wilmer Valderrama Shares Rare Photo With His Daughter Ahead of the 2021 Emmys

And the award for cutest family photo goes to…
Before heading out to the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, Wilmer Valderrama spent some time with his own leading ladies: his fiancée Amanda Pacheco and their 7-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama.
"Pre Show snuggles with my Chukichuki Nakano," the 41-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snapshot of himself holding the child in his tuxedo. "Historically recording this so you never forget Daddy was very cool way back when.. #Emmys2021."
Valderrama also posted a precious pic of Pacheco giving him a kiss on the cheek as their little one gazed up at them.
"My family seeing me off to present at the #Emmys2021.." the star continued. "It's more than a dream, this is my biggest moment of the night. Thank you @televisionacad for this life memory. And to my beautiful gals, Daddy is coming right back…"
Valderrama presented the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie with Vanessa Lachey. Evan Peters, who played Detective Colin Zabel on Mare of Easttown, took home the trophy.
On his way to the big show, Valderrama took to Instagram Stories to note how excited he was to present the award. "Really proud and really, really honored to be sharing the stage with some of my colleagues out there," he said. "Good luck to all of the nominees."
Valderrama has been in the television industry for decades. From his early days playing Fez on That '70s Shows to his current portrayal of Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres on NCIS, he's taken on a number of roles throughout his career.
During a July interview with E! News, Valderrama revealed which of his shows he plans to share with his daughter first. "I think I'm going to introduce her to Handy Manny first," Valderrama, who played Manny on the animated series from 2006 to 2013 said. "If you remember, I did Handy Manny on the Disney Channel for a long time, and it was an amazing show—really funny. So, I think that will be the first thing I introduce her to will be Handy Manny."