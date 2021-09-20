Wilmer Valderrama Shares Rare Photo With His Daughter Ahead of the 2021 Emmys

Watch : Wilmer Valderrama Teases "NCIS" Season 14 Using Hashtags

And the award for cutest family photo goes to…

Before heading out to the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, Wilmer Valderrama spent some time with his own leading ladies: his fiancée Amanda Pacheco and their 7-month-old daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama.

"Pre Show snuggles with my Chukichuki Nakano," the 41-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snapshot of himself holding the child in his tuxedo. "Historically recording this so you never forget Daddy was very cool way back when.. #Emmys2021."

Valderrama also posted a precious pic of Pacheco giving him a kiss on the cheek as their little one gazed up at them.

"My family seeing me off to present at the #Emmys2021.." the star continued. "It's more than a dream, this is my biggest moment of the night. Thank you @televisionacad for this life memory. And to my beautiful gals, Daddy is coming right back…"

Valderrama presented the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie with Vanessa Lachey. Evan Peters, who played Detective Colin Zabel on Mare of Easttown, took home the trophy.