Adam Driver Gets Called Out During Last Week Tonight's Emmys Win as Bizarre Feud Continues

Last Week Tonight's fixation on Adam Driver isn't over just yet.
After the HBO series' took home Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series during the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, one of its writers made it clear that the show wasn't done giving a hard time to Adam. The Marriage Story actor had previously been the butt of numerous sexualized requests for violence on the comedy program that's hosted by John Oliver.
"And finally, we would like to dedicate this award to Adam Driver," the show's writer said from the Emmys podium, leading to forceful nodding from John in the background. "He knows what he did, and we know what we'd like him to do."
During the show's final episode of 2020, John acknowledged that he had spent the past year "demanding that Adam Driver demolish me, crush my larynx, you unwieldy boulder." Adam later appeared on the episode and asked the host, "Listen to me—what the f--k are you doing?"
Adam quipped that the references to him were "either sexual or violent," and he added, "This strange, strange bit that for some reason you've pulled me into—what is it?"
During an appearance on Late Night, John explained to Seth Meyers that the recurring shout-outs had originated in March 2020 after a joke about Adam didn't go over well with the audience, leading the show's writers to continue referencing it later in the year. Ultimately, the show reached out to the star to see if he'd like to join in on the fun, and the actor was game.
"The message came back from him saying, 'He has heard about it, he thinks it's very strange, and he's in,'" John continued. "So we thought, 'Great,' and we didn't know what we were going to do, but at least at that point, we had an end in sight."
