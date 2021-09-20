Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Kerry Washington Beautifully Honors Michael K. Williams at the 2021 Emmys 2 Weeks After His Death

Kerry Washington honored the "brilliantly talented" Lovecraft Country star Michael K. Williams at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, almost two weeks after his death on Sept. 6.

Watch: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late "The Wire" Star Michael K. Williams

A timeless presence. 

Kerry Washington made sure the late Michael K. Williams was honored at the 2021 Emmy Awards, no matter what.

The Little Fires Everywhere star gave a special tribute to Williams while presenting the Emmy on Sept. 19 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, for which Williams was nominated for his role in Lovecraft Country. Before opening the envelope to announce the winner, Washington beautifully gave an ode to The Wire star Williams' unrivaled passion for the arts. 

"The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year. But I'd like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams," Washington said onstage. "Michael was—so crazy to say, was—a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you."

Emmy winner Washington added, "I know you are here because you wouldn't miss it."

Williams died two weeks prior, on Sept. 6, at the age of 54 in his Brooklyn home. His nephew Dominic Dupont was in attendance to accept the Emmy Award on the posthumous stars' behalf had he won. 

The Crown's Tobias Menzies instead won while absent. Lovecraft Country is nominated for five Emmys in total, with Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett up for Outstanding Lead performance.

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

Williams' co-star Smollett reportedly also paid tribute to the late star on the red carpet, wearing a hair accessory with his initials, "MKW." Smollett previously penned a gut-wrenching Instagram post to Williams on Sept. 15, writing, "I couldn't breathe. Taken a while for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in L.A. for the Emmys."

Williams was previously recognized with three other acting Emmy nominations for his roles in BessieThe Night Of and When They See Us. He is best known for his portrayal of Omar Little in HBO's The Wire, and Albert "Chalky" White on Boardwalk Empire. HBO further honored Williams' legacy, calling the multitalented star a "member of the HBO family for more than 20 years." The network shared an Instagram tribute, writing, "We knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss." 

HBO added, "Michael Kenneth Williams had one of the most iconic and dynamic acting careers in history. As he once said, his characters chose him, and, as we know, he made every character his own."

The 2021 Emmys also saw John Oliver and Lorne Michaels honor former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald in their respective acceptance speeches. 

