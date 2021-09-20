Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Seth Rogen Mispronouncing Hannah Waddingham's Name Is the "Adele Dazeem" Moment of the 2021 Emmys

Hannah Waddingham may have won the 2021 Emmy Award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, but according to presenter Seth Rogen, that honor went to a slightly different name on Sept. 19.

Watch: "Ted Lasso" Star Hannah Waddingham on Rebecca & Keeley's Bond

If the Internet has taught us anything, it's that sometimes it's easier to speak our minds anonymously...and that Seth Rogen should probably watch Ted Lasso. 

After the 2021 Emmys kicked off celeb-filled rendition of the late Biz Markie's hit, "Just a Friend," Rogen took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The only hitch? He mispronounced the winner's name, just a tad.

Fans were quick to call out the Console Wars producer's mistake, citing they heard "Hannah Waddington" as opposed to Ted Lasso winner Hannah Waddingham

"Did Seth Rogen really call her 'Hannah Waddington?'" Ringer staff writer Miles Surrey tweeted with a pic of Waddingham's "shame" nun from Game of Thrones
 
Vulture critic Jen Chaney added, "Seth Rogen just called Hannah Waddingham Hannah Waddington, her speech is wonderfully unhinged and she is so shiny. Off to a rollicking start #Emmys."
 
A fan commented, "Seth Rogen definitely said "Hannah WaddingTON" and I'm not over it." 
See the Winners of the 2021 Emmys

Waddingham, seemingly unfazed by the slip-up, thanked co-star Jason Sudeikis in her acceptance speech. 

"Jason, you changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl's," Waddingham said of her first Emmy win. "I'm honestly so privileged to work with you. I really am." 

Later, Waddingham dead-panned that Rogen has a new nickname, "Seth Ragin." 

And we're getting déjà vu from another life-changing pop culture moment: John Travolta's infamous slip-up from the 2014 Oscars, calling Idina Menzel "Adela Dazeem," because...why, again? 

"I've been beating myself up all day," Travolta said in a statement to E! News at the time. "Then I thought...What would Idina Menzel say? She'd say, 'Let it go, let it go!' Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night!" 

Plus, Menzel cashed in on a favor from Travolta years later. Does Rogen owe Waddingham, or what?  

