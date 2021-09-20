See the Schitt's Creek Cast Celebrate a Rose Family Reunion at 2021 Emmys

Yes, David! After sweeping the 2020 Emmy Awards, the cast of Schitt's Creek had a special reunion at this year's ceremony.
Emmy winners Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara all returned to present at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19. Of course, they made time for a Rose family reunion.
While Eugene kept it classic with a black suit, his three co-stars opted for bold colors on the red carpet, with Dan in bright blue, Catherine in salmon and Annie in teal as they posed for pics together.
The wacky yet endearing comedy series, which ended last year, won nine awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and acting awards to all four of its leads.
It might not be the last we see of the Roses, because Dan recently teased that he might be open to making a Schitt's Creek movie sometime in the future. As he told E! News last fall, "I would love for there to be. I'm not ruling it out." He said "it's very flattering" that people want more of the story, "but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath."
Dan, who made his debut at the Met Gala last week, has always been gracious in recognizing his entire team for the show's success. Last year, he thanked the crew on camera after he accepted four Emmys.
"Thank you to my team, every single writer that sat in our writers' room and offered up traumatizing embarrassing, deeply triggering things so the Rose family could be what they are," he shared. "Getting to write David Rose, getting to write this show, getting to tell those stories has been the greatest experience of my life."
The actors have all moved on to separate projects, with Catherine working on Back Home Again and Argylle and Annie coming onboard for season two of Russian Doll. Dan appeared in Happiest Season with Kristen Stewart last year, and dad Eugene signed on for Star-Crossed: The Film and Back Home Again.
See the cast of Schitt's Creek hit the red carpet at the 2021 Emmys below!
Other presenters at the 2021 Emmy Awards include Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Hailee Steinfeld, Billy Porter, Seth Rogen and Tracee Ellis Ross.