See the Schitt's Creek Cast Celebrate a Rose Family Reunion at 2021 Emmys

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Yes, David! After sweeping the 2020 Emmy Awards, the cast of Schitt's Creek had a special reunion at this year's ceremony.

Emmy winners Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara all returned to present at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19. Of course, they made time for a Rose family reunion.

The wacky yet endearing comedy series, which ended last year, won nine awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and acting awards to all four of its leads.

It might not be the last we see of the Roses, because Dan recently teased that he might be open to making a Schitt's Creek movie sometime in the future. As he told E! News last fall, "I would love for there to be. I'm not ruling it out." He said "it's very flattering" that people want more of the story, "but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath."