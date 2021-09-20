Angela Bassett Brings the Wow Factor to the 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

Watch : Angela Bassett Never Thought She'd Be Turned into a Wax Figure

Lights, camera, action!

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood showed up and showed out for the 2021 Emmy Awards. A-listers from the big and small screen made a grand entrance on the red carpet after the annual ceremony was held remotely last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

No outfit was the same either. Some celebrities opted to shine as bright as the flashing cameras, while others wowed in electrifying prints and bold patterns.

Case in point? Angela Bassett brought the wow factor in a statement-making dress by Greta Constantine.

The Gunpowder Milkshake actress sizzled on the red carpet wearing a sleek black design that was enveloped by vibrant hot pink ruffles. She tied her look together with diamond drop earrings and black platform heels.

The star's glam was also on point. Hairstylist Randy Stodghill used Olivia Garden tools and PHYTO products to create her effortlessly elegant 'do, while makeup artist D'Andre Michael applied Pat McGrath Labs for her beauty look.