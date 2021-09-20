Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Here's the Pep Talk Ted Lasso Would Give Jason Sudeikis for the 2021 Emmys

Jason Sudeikis is nominated not one, not two but four Emmy categories. In fact, he's nominated twice in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category, which means he'll face off against himself

By Elyse Dupre Sep 20, 2021 12:21 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysExclusivesCelebrities2021 Emmy Awards
Watch: Does Jason Sudeikis Have a Personal Led Tasso?

Nobody gives a pep talk quite like Ted Lasso.

And with Jason Sudeikis heading into the 2021 Emmys with four nominations, including two in the same category where he'll face off against himself, the 46-year-old actor could probably use some words of wisdom from his coach character. 

"[It be would] probably something along the lines of like, 'This is fun, but we just started writing season three,'" Sudeikis told E! News while walking the red carpet at Los Angeles' L.A. Live and imagining what Ted Lasso would say. "'So, like, this is for a whole year's worth of work ago. So it's kind of like, hold onto it, but you can't eat it, you can't smoke it, so enjoy it as a trophy.'" 

This wasn't the only piece of advice shared on the red carpet. Karamo also asked Sudeikis how fans can grow a Ted Lasso-like mustache. 

"You go back, look at the greats," he replied. "Look at your Burt Reynolds, look at Tom Selleck, look at your Cesar Romero as the Joker."

photos
Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

Actually, Sudeikis said the mustache was inspired by the one his father had in the '80s.

"That mustache equals a certain level of gravitas that I will welcome them being back," he said. "I don't know if many people's romantic partners will feel the same….Maybe they grow one, [but] if you're with someone and in a partnership with someone for an extended period of time, it might not be the move. But if you start out with it, it might be a good take."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Sudeikis, who stars in and executive produces the Apple TV+ series, is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. He's also been nominated twice in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category for his work on the show's pilot and "Make Rebecca Great Again" episode.

These are among the 20 Emmy nods Ted Lasso has received this year. His co-stars Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), Jeremy Swift (Higgins) are all in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Trending Stories

1

See All of the Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3

These Are the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Emmys

4

Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Reunites With Ex Nikki Ferrell

5

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks After Brian Laundrie Said to Be Missing

Latest News

Did Seth Rogen Just Totally Mispronounce Hannah Waddingham's Name?

Exclusive

Michaela Coel Reflects on "Incredible" Emmys Moment With Paapa Essiedu

Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Evan Peters

See The Schitt's Creek Cast Adorably Reunite at the Emmys

Exclusive

Angela Bassett Brings Wow Factor to 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

Exclusive

Here's the Pep Talk Ted Lasso Would Give Jason Sudeikis for the Emmys

You Have to See Seth Rogen's Reaction to the Emmys Musical Number