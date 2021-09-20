Here's the Pep Talk Ted Lasso Would Give Jason Sudeikis for the 2021 Emmys

Nobody gives a pep talk quite like Ted Lasso.
And with Jason Sudeikis heading into the 2021 Emmys with four nominations, including two in the same category where he'll face off against himself, the 46-year-old actor could probably use some words of wisdom from his coach character.
"[It be would] probably something along the lines of like, 'This is fun, but we just started writing season three,'" Sudeikis told E! News while walking the red carpet at Los Angeles' L.A. Live and imagining what Ted Lasso would say. "'So, like, this is for a whole year's worth of work ago. So it's kind of like, hold onto it, but you can't eat it, you can't smoke it, so enjoy it as a trophy.'"
This wasn't the only piece of advice shared on the red carpet. Karamo also asked Sudeikis how fans can grow a Ted Lasso-like mustache.
"You go back, look at the greats," he replied. "Look at your Burt Reynolds, look at Tom Selleck, look at your Cesar Romero as the Joker."
Actually, Sudeikis said the mustache was inspired by the one his father had in the '80s.
"That mustache equals a certain level of gravitas that I will welcome them being back," he said. "I don't know if many people's romantic partners will feel the same….Maybe they grow one, [but] if you're with someone and in a partnership with someone for an extended period of time, it might not be the move. But if you start out with it, it might be a good take."
Sudeikis, who stars in and executive produces the Apple TV+ series, is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as Outstanding Comedy Series. He's also been nominated twice in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category for his work on the show's pilot and "Make Rebecca Great Again" episode.
These are among the 20 Emmy nods Ted Lasso has received this year. His co-stars Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), Jeremy Swift (Higgins) are all in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) are both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.