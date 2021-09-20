You Have to See Seth Rogen's Confused Reaction to the 2021 Emmys' Opening Musical Number

Now that's the way to open an awards show!
The 2021 Emmys kicked off in musical fashion, with stars like This Is Us' Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, Black-ish's Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Pose's Billy Porter joining host Cedric The Entertainer for a rousing performance that served as a love letter to television, a.k.a. Cedric's "best friend."
After starting off rapping solo, LL Cool J joined the comedian on stage before cutting to famous audience members singing along to Biz Markie's classic "Just A Friend."
But it was Rita Wilson, who showed off her rapping prowess earlier in the night during her interview on E!: Live From the Red Carpet, that stole the spotlight when she dropped some bars, including a sweet shout-out to Sesame Street. Because of course.
Other audience members who got their time with the mic? Reggie Watts,, Beth Behrs, Annaleigh Ashford, Brendan Hunt, Lil Dicky and Mj Rodriguez. Oh, and did we mention the entre Hamilton cast, including Daveed Diggs and Jonathan Groff, also gifted us with their presence?
We'd offer our commentary, but we think Seth Rogen, who came out to present immediately after the performance, said it best.
"That was wild," Rogen said. "That was truly insane, I was not expecting that. That was like when I was listening to music with my mom and she knew all the words to 'WAP.'"
Maybe he meant weird and punchy?!