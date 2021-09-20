Anya Taylor-Joy's Fashion Game Is on Point With Bold Yellow Gown at 2021 Emmys

Watch : Bowen Yang Reveals His Dream "SNL" Host at 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy continued to reign over Hollywood as she showed off her stunning look at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The 25-year-old star of The Queen's Gambit turned heads while hitting the red carpet at the annual event taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19. at The Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Anya was decked out in a yellow Dior dress, accompanied by a cream-hued halter, with her hair worn up in a bun styled Gregory Russell.

The chess-centered Netflix project has proven to be a major source of success for the actress, who has already claimed a Golden Globe award, a Critics' Choice Television award and a Screen Actors Guild award for her role as Beth Harmon.

The Queen's Gambit is seen as a major front-runner heading in to the 2021 Emmys, thanks in part to its whopping 18 nominations heading into the television industry's big annual event. The project is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, with Anya herself nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

The series has already won nine trophies at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards prior to Sunday's ceremony.