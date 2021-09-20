Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

Where has the time gone?
It seems like just yesterday people were binge-watching Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, but alas, it's been more than nine months since Netflix blessed the masses with the next great viewing experience.
And don't get us started on the comedy shows that had put a smile on our faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Sudeikis' wonderfully positive Ted Lasso ignited a joy TV viewers had not experienced in a minute, while HBO Max's Hacks—and arguably, Mare of Easttown—heralded Jean Smart's comedic renaissance.
So, while the days and months flew by, it's about time that these stars, directors and shows are recognized at the 2021 Emmy Awards, which are hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
The Sunday, Sept. 19 ceremony is taking place at the Event Deck at L.A. Live with a limited audience. And though there aren't any fans in the crowd, people can tune in to the celebrations on CBS.
To see if your favorite actors and shows are in the running for an Emmy, check out the gallery below!
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Lovecraft Country, "Sundown," Misha Green"
Pose, "Series Finale," Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, "What I Know," Rebecca Sonnenshine
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Peter Morgan
The Handmaid's Tale, "Home," Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Jon Favreau
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water," Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, "Series Finale," Steve Canals
The Crown, "Fairytale," Benjamin Caron
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Jessica Hobbs
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness," Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Jon Favreau
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert