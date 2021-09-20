Mindy Kaling Puts a Bow on Her Incredible Year With Fanciful Look at The 2021 Emmys

Watch : Emmys 1st Time Noms: Rege Jean Paige, Kaley Cuoco & More!

Mindy Kaling is back in the office—and by that, we mean she's back on the red carpet.

Six years after she last appeared in-person at the Emmys, Mindy stepped out at the 2021 award show on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a black bow gown by Carolina Herrera, which really embraced a "black tie" theme. She channeled old-time glamour by styling her long hair in soft curls.

Mindy last attended in 2015, when she presented onstage alongside Zachary Levi. She made a virtual appearance in 2020 as well, and The Television Academy invited her to return this year to present an award during the star-studded evening, meaning fans will get to hear her crack a few jokes later tonight.

Surprisingly, Mindy has yet to receive an Emmy Award herself, although she's been nominated six times. It's been a decade since she even received a nomination, when The Office was up for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2011.