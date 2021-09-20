Livestream the Emmys on CTV
Met GalaEmmysKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Duke of Hastings Has Arrived! Regé-Jean Page Hits the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Emmy nominee and king of our hearts Regé-Jean Page has arrived to his first-ever Emmy Awards ceremony, nearly nine months after his steamy starring role in Netflix's Bridgerton.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 20, 2021 12:09 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: 2021 Emmys' Must-See Stars: Yarah Shahidi, Emma Corrin & More

Somehow, Regé-Jean Page looks even more dashing on the Emmys red carpet than he did onscreen in Bridgerton.

The breakout star, whose role as Duke Hastings consumed us with lust, stepped out at the award show on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a midnight blue, double-breasted suit by Giorgio Armani. Stylist Jeanne Yang added more blue flair with velvet loafers by Gianvito Rossi and sapphire earrings by Cathy Waterman.

Obviously, his perfectly-tailored look will be all the rage in the next edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Paper. 

Though he's rumored to be dating soccer player Emily Brown, Page took to the carpet solo for his first time at TV's biggest award show.

Page might walk home with even more bling, as he's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his smoldering portrayal in the Netflix show.

It's likely to be his only chance to win the prize for Bridgerton, considering the English actor won't be returning as a major role in season two. Page recently compared his planned exit to a high school graduation: "You're afraid of the unknown, thinking, 'Oh, my God, I'm never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,'" he told Variety in May. "And then you do."

 

photos
2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars

He did, however, hint that he might be making a small cameo in season two (and it's really the least he could do for us, his adoring public). He teased to British GQ, "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?" but he wouldn't confirm either way.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See All of the Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3

These Are the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Emmys

Page is already on to other things—namely, starring in The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons.  

Bridgerton secured 12 nominations, but how many awards will it pick up? Tune in to CBS for the show.

Trending Stories

1

See All of the Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3

These Are the Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Emmys

4

Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis Reunites With Ex Nikki Ferrell

5

Gabby Petito's Family Speaks After Brian Laundrie Said to Be Missing

Latest News

Did Seth Rogen Just Totally Mispronounce Hannah Waddingham's Name?

Exclusive

Michaela Coel Reflects on "Incredible" Emmys Moment With Paapa Essiedu

Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Evan Peters

See The Schitt's Creek Cast Adorably Reunite at the Emmys

Exclusive

Angela Bassett Brings Wow Factor to 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

Exclusive

Here's the Pep Talk Ted Lasso Would Give Jason Sudeikis for the Emmys

You Have to See Seth Rogen's Reaction to the Emmys Musical Number