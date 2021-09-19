Kerry Washington's 2021 Emmys Look Is So Sexy, It Should Be Considered a Scandal

Watch : 2021 Emmys' Must-See Stars: Yarah Shahidi, Emma Corrin & More

Kerry Washington's red carpet look for the 2021 Emmys is so good, it should be considered a scandal.



The actress, who has been known to shut down a red carpet or two—or let's face it, several over the years—repeated history as she arrived to the ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 19. For the star-studded event, the Scandal star dared to bare in a plunging satin gown with a corset feature.

Kerry is set to present an award at tonight's Emmy Awards.

Although the actress has been nominated for eight Emmys over the course of her impressive career (winning her first just last year as executive producer in the Outstanding Variety Special category for Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times), Kerry is attending this year's ceremony as an award presenter.

Her latest elegant look follows her two classic ensembles worn for the 2020 Emmys.