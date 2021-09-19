Kerry Washington's 2021 Emmys Look Is So Sexy, It Should Be Considered a Scandal

Kerry Washington's red carpet look for the 2021 Emmys is so good, it should be considered a scandal.
The actress, who has been known to shut down a red carpet or two—or let's face it, several over the years—repeated history as she arrived to the ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 19. For the star-studded event, the Scandal star dared to bare in a plunging satin gown with a corset feature.
Kerry is set to present an award at tonight's Emmy Awards.
Although the actress has been nominated for eight Emmys over the course of her impressive career (winning her first just last year as executive producer in the Outstanding Variety Special category for Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times), Kerry is attending this year's ceremony as an award presenter.
Her latest elegant look follows her two classic ensembles worn for the 2020 Emmys.
Although last year's festivities were more of a virtual celebration, that did not stop the actress from pulling out of the stops from the comfort of her own home.
For her first look from last year's ceremony, the Little Fires Everywhere star—for which she scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie—wore a strapless, floral Oscar de La Renta gown and cheekily captioned an Instagram post of the outfit, "Little Flowers Everywhere."
As for her second stunning look, Kerry shook things up by slipping into a glamorous sequined leopard Dolce & Gabbana dress.
And let's not forget the 2016 Emmys, when the actress—while pregnant with her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha—wowed audiences when she wore a glamorous but simple black Brandon Maxwell dress with cutouts.
And although the star admitted in an interview that same year with WWD that when it comes to fashion and red carpet choices that "you can't please everybody," we could argue that Kerry does inadvertently by nailing it each and every time.