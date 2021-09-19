Major R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Cynthia Erivo Pre-Gamed for the 2021 Emmy Awards By Running a Half Marathon

Cynthia Erivo is exhibiting some seriously amazing grace on the 2021 Emmys red carpet.
All eyes were on the British actress as she kicked off TV's biggest night in an eye-catching gown by Louis Vuitton that is sure to land on Best Dressed lists for years to come. The strapless, figure-hugging white gown cascaded into a train of feathers in vibrant shades of blue.
Cynthia's Emmys look shouldn't come as a complete surprise to E! News readers. Days ago, the star said on E!'s Daily Pop that come Sunday viewers at home could anticipate seeing her in "leather and feathers." Needless to say, she did not disappoint.
During E! Live from the Red Carpet, she gave yet another reason as to why she deserves our utmost R-E-S-P-E-C-T: She ran a literal half marathon the day before the Emmys.
She told Karamo that she and friend Michaela Coel spent the weekend together to "hangout." For the pair, that meant "we had really good food. We ran together. We both did a half marathon yesterday. The day before that, we did like seven miles because we're both fitness fanatics."
Karamo was stunned that they completed a "marathon," and Cynthia teased, "It was a half marathon, so between us, yes, marathon."
When asked what it means to her that both she and Michaela are nominated tonight, she shared, "It means the world... I love her to bits. She was the first person to believe in me and give me a chance on television."
Cynthia continued, "She and I have known each other for a very long time. And to see her shining like this, in the way I always knew she could, is unbelievable. And to share the night with her like this is also unbelievable. We've come a long way."
As for tonight's ceremony, the 34-year-old is a strong contender in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. Cynthia was honored with her first primetime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the NatGeo series Genius: Aretha.
And while the Queen of Soul passed away before being able to see Cynthia take on the role, the actress believes she's supporting in spirit.
As Cynthia described on Daily Pop, "It also feels like Miss Aretha herself is like playing a joke on me because I don't think anything like this would happen without her involvement. So it kind of feels like a tap on the shoulder, 'Well done, you did good.' And I love it."
"I'm so pleased that we get to celebrate her this way," she continued. "It's really cool."
Prior to her death in 2018, Aretha (whose family has been vocal in their opposition to the NatGeo series) met Cynthia after seeing her Tony Award-winning performance in The Color Purple.
Cynthia told E! News of their interaction, "She had seen The Color Purple, and when I went downstairs, she sang the line from The Color Purple back to me. That definitely shocked me!"
Fellow Emmy nominees in Cynthia's category include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Anya-Taylor Joy (The Queen's Gambit) and Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown).