Major R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Cynthia Erivo Pre-Gamed for the 2021 Emmy Awards By Running a Half Marathon

Watch : Cynthia Erivo Gets Gayle King's Approval on Her New Album

Cynthia Erivo is exhibiting some seriously amazing grace on the 2021 Emmys red carpet.

All eyes were on the British actress as she kicked off TV's biggest night in an eye-catching gown by Louis Vuitton that is sure to land on Best Dressed lists for years to come. The strapless, figure-hugging white gown cascaded into a train of feathers in vibrant shades of blue.

Cynthia's Emmys look shouldn't come as a complete surprise to E! News readers. Days ago, the star said on E!'s Daily Pop that come Sunday viewers at home could anticipate seeing her in "leather and feathers." Needless to say, she did not disappoint.

During E! Live from the Red Carpet, she gave yet another reason as to why she deserves our utmost R-E-S-P-E-C-T: She ran a literal half marathon the day before the Emmys.

She told Karamo that she and friend Michaela Coel spent the weekend together to "hangout." For the pair, that meant "we had really good food. We ran together. We both did a half marathon yesterday. The day before that, we did like seven miles because we're both fitness fanatics."