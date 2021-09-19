Why Jennifer Coolidge Is Ready to "Corner" Mindy Kaling at the 2021 Emmys

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Talks "Legally Blonde 3" at 2021 Emmys

Well we're gonna just go in and lay down on our beds and wait for you all to text us about Jennifer Coolidge's appearance at the 2021 Emmys. Just kidding!

On Sunday, Sept. 19, The White Lotus actress hit the red carpet at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and took a moment to speak with Live From E!: 2021 Emmys host Karamo. Not only did Coolidge look like the Fourth of July thanks to a striking navy ensemble by Christian Siriano, but she also captivated us with what she had to tease about Legally Blonde 3.

From what Coolidge told Karamo, she's equally in the dark about the highly anticipated film's plot. "I'm gonna corner her," Coolidge said of Mindy Kaling, who is writing the third installment of the Legally Blonde franchise. "I've never run into her, and I'm gonna ask her what's happening with the Legally Blonde script."